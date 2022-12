and are currently shooting for their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will see Salman and Pooja paired for the first time on the big screen and the two already share a great bond with each other. Recently, there were reports that the two sparked loving chemistry on the sets and began seeing each other romantically. As the rumours continued to spread like wildfire on social media, one of Salman's friends has finally addressed the dating rumours. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik fans livid with the singer's ragging on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday; want stern action from Salman Khan [Read Tweets]

"Woh log jo aise wahiyat khabar phailate hain, kuch to sharm karo (those who spread such irresponsible rumours should have some shame). The girl (Pooja Hegde) is Salman's daughter's age. Just because they are doing a film together (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) some idiots may feel it is good publicity for the film. But it is embarrassing," Salman's friend was quoted as saying by TOI while laughing it off, adding that the superstar doesn't care about such rumours.

The dating rumours were sparked after the self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu had taken to his Twitter account to post the rumour about Salman and Pooja. "BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources," read his tweet.

His tweet snowballed into a rumour and netizens couldn't stop talking about it on social media. Many people were in disbelief over the said rumours. Interestingly, the Twitter user had earlier tweeted about and 's alleged relationship, which was later strongly rubbished by Kriti in a statement.

Keeping with his tradition, Salman Khan's next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on the day of Eid next year. The film, touted to be an action-packed entertainer, is directed by Farhad Samji, who had earlier directed films such as Bachchhan Paandey and . Apart from Salman and Pooja, the movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, , Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, , , Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar.