Salman Khan has been doing his best to promote his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey. Along with Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni will also be featuring in Farrey. Just yesterday, a special screening of Farrey was held that turned out to be a star-studded event. Sunny Deol, Katrina Kaif, Subhash Ghai, Raveena Tandon and many more attended the event. Of course, the centre of attention was Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri's daughter Alizeh who sizzled in a black outfit. But Salman Khan's reaction to her look will leave you in splits. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is doing everything for cameras guided by Vicky Jain; claim netizens

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Farrey screening: Katrina Kaif joins Salman Khan to extend her support for Alizeh Agnihotri’s Bollywood debut

The entire star cast of Farrey was dressed in black and so was Alizeh. She looked pretty in a long skirt with a top that had a cape making for batwing sleeves. As soon as Salman Khan saw Alizeh he laughed hard doing some sort of a ninja pose suggesting that she should pose like that thanks to her outfit. His reaction will definitely leave you in splits. Trust Salman Khan to be his candid best all the time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to make an entry on Salman Khan's show? Netizens say 'Koi accha wildcard nahi mila?'

Trending Now

Check out Salman Khan's hilarious reaction to Alizeh's outfit below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahirnkash Meman (@tahirjasus)

All about Farrey

Directed by Jamtara fame director Soumendra Padhi, Farrey is releasing on November 24, 2023. Produced by Salman Khan, Farrey is a thriller revolving around the lives of a few high school students. The teaser has left many intrigued already and the songs too are becoming popular. Quite a few fans are eager to watch Alizeh Agnihotri on the big screen and Salman Khan is going all out to give the needed push to his niece. He even attended IFFI 2023 in Goa along with the team of Farrey. The videos and pictures of him went viral on social media in no time.

Here's a video of Salman Khan and Alizeh

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 success

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 is making some noise at the box office. The film that released on Diwali 2023 got good reviews and had a smashing opening day. In India, Tiger 3 is reaching almost Rs 250 crore mark at the box office and worldwide, it has gone past Rs 400 crore mark. Tiger 3 has now registered itself in one of the top highest grossing films of the year 2023.