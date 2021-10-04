Yesterday, we woke up to the shocking news that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was held by the NCB as the team raided a cruise ship on the Arabian Sea. It seems some party was going on and drugs like heroin, MDMA and charas were being consumed by some. This comes months after heroin was found at the Adani port of Gujarat. The NCB took Aryan Khan in their detention along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and two others for the alleged use of drugs. Now, Aryan Khan's team can apply for bail today. He is being represented by Satish Maneshinde who was also the lawyer for Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in custody till today; may get THIS maximum punishment

Salman Khan paid a visit to Mannat late last night. It seems Shah Rukh Khan was in constant touch with the NCB officials to know what is happening with Aryan Khan. Last evening, Aryan Khan was taken for a medical examination. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were touched to see this gesture from Salman Khan. This is what social media had to say...

#SalmanKhan arrives at Mannat to see #ShahRukhKhan. Might go missing in good times but is always there for his people in bad times. Respect & Love!? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZJ5dsz3MiH — Karan Solanki (@Karan_1396) October 4, 2021

#SalmanKhan visited #ShahRukhKhan's house without giving a second thought to media and hate peddlers. Wo kehte hai n ki khushi ke time shayad Salman chhip jaaye, lekin dukh ke time wo sabse pehle aata hai. Proud to be your fan Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yg89YBVna2 — R O H A N #MI? (@Rohan4_SK) October 4, 2021

Whatever people said about you I don't care you're always my favourite #SalmanKhan #Respect — Tanya Singh (@TanyaSingh430) October 4, 2021

Whether it's in those movies from doing cameos free to stand in their bad times or aiding help #SalmanKhan ❤always shown his heart of GOLD. "Dil me Mein Sab ke basa hu

Jo hun Duaon se Bana hu Mere hi tarike mere hi apne usool hain

Sab ko pata he bada pakka hu juban ka"? pic.twitter.com/Bfoo0GMGMV — Kanha (@ibeingVolt) October 4, 2021

He ( @BeingSalmanKhan ) Bhai Know the Meaning of Freindship That's Why Everyone In Bollywood Respects him Because He won't be in ur good Time but He will be the 1st one to be with them in their Bad Time.#SalmanKhan ?#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/2sXebrGAre — Shoaib.2712 (@Shoaib2712) October 4, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's relationship is like brothers. They know that they have each other's back. Gauri Khan was apparently very restless throughout yesterday. This gesture has proved it once again!