Yesterday, we woke up to the shocking news that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was held by the NCB as the team raided a cruise ship on the Arabian Sea. It seems some party was going on and drugs like heroin, MDMA and charas were being consumed by some. This comes months after heroin was found at the Adani port of Gujarat. The NCB took Aryan Khan in their detention along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and two others for the alleged use of drugs. Now, Aryan Khan's team can apply for bail today. He is being represented by Satish Maneshinde who was also the lawyer for Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in custody till today; may get THIS maximum punishment
Salman Khan paid a visit to Mannat late last night. It seems Shah Rukh Khan was in constant touch with the NCB officials to know what is happening with Aryan Khan. Last evening, Aryan Khan was taken for a medical examination. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were touched to see this gesture from Salman Khan. This is what social media had to say... Also Read - Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan reacted during NCB raid and questioning
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's relationship is like brothers. They know that they have each other's back. Gauri Khan was apparently very restless throughout yesterday. This gesture has proved it once again! Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan sent to 1 day NCB custody, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka passes away and more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.