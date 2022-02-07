and Iulia Vantur are good friends. A couple of years ago, there were even reports that the two were in a relationship, and even rumours of their wedding were doing the rounds. However, the two have never officially announced that there were in a relationship, and always maintained that they are good friends. During one of the Weekend Ka Vaars in Bigg Boss 15, Iulia had come on the show to promote her song Main Chala which features Salman and . Iulia has sung the song with Guru Randhawa. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra comes to the rescue of Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh after The Real Khabri makes fun of him

Recently while talking to Pinkvilla about her appearance on Bigg Boss 15, Iulia said, "It is very fun and entertaining to watch Bigg Boss. But of course, being there is even more entertaining and more fun. Salman is a great host and I don't think anyone else can do the job better than he does it. That helped me at the same time because I was nervous. I was supposed to speak in Hindi and that made me a little bit more nervous but he was a great support. Pragya was there as well and Guru joined us via video call as he was working that day. The whole team was there and I was happy to have their support. It was a very good experience."

Well, earlier Iulia had sung for Salman's films like and Race 3. She had also featured in a dance number in Salman's production venture . She was supposed to star in a film titled Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala as a lead, however, there's no update about it.

Meanwhile, talking about Salman’s films, the actor will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Reportedly, Tiger 3 will release in December 2022, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will hit the big screens on Eid 2023.