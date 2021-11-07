is known for delivering some of the biggest blockbusters in the industry. While many call him a man with midas touch, some consider him the king of box office. However, filmmaker , who has worked with Salman in Andaz Apna Apna, feels that the superstar has a high potential as an actor that has not been tested in the past few years. Also Read - Rahul in Darr, Gabbar in Sholay, Mogambo in Mr. India and more – 10 Bollywood movies where the villains are remembered more than the heroes

"I am really looking forward to working with Salman again. He is an actor with a high potential and that has not been exploited in the recent past. I want to give him a really challenging character to play, which he has not done before," Rajkumar Santoshi told TOI.

It's quite surprising that Salman and Rajkumar have done a full-fledged project for nearly 27 years. They have only done one film together, the 1994 cult comedy flick . However, Salman has appeared in cameos in Rajkumar's films such as and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

It was reported that Rajkumar has been toying with the idea of making Andaz Apna Apna sequel. When the director was asked about any development, he said, "My script is ready, some final touches are needed, but it has to be with a new cast, which will happen a little later.”

The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film Andaz Apna Apna, which also features , and , is widely considered one of the best comedy films that Bollywood of all times. However, the film only managed a luke warm business at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, which is directed by , produced by Salman Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. It also stars and in lead roles.

Antim is a story about the deadly struggle between a gangster played by Aayush who looks to expand and rule over his territory without anyone's intervention until a cop essayed by Salman gets in the former's way. Salman's character of Rajveer is determined to put an end to gangster's rise and rule, and for that he can go to any lengths. The film is set to hit the theatres worldwide on November 26, 2021.