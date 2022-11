Salman Khan's Judwaa co-star Rambha recently took to her Instagram account to share a horrifying experience. She informed all her fans that her car met with a car accident when she went to pick up her kids. In the caption, she wrote that she is safe and she sustained only a few minor injuries. But her younger daughter Sasha is still in the hospital and is recuperating from the accident. Rambha also shared the pictures from the accident.

Rambha's scary car accident

In the caption, Rambha also asked her fans to pray for her girl Sasha. The picture shows her little one on the hospital bed and other images are of the broken car. The caption of her post read, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers means a lot." Quite a few friends and family members sent in their wishes and prayers.

Check out Rambha's post below:

Rambha's filmography

Rambha has been a part of many Bollywood movies like Jallaad, Jung, Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Beti No 1 and more. She is best known for playing Rupa in 's . She has a huge filmography in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada films. She has also done Bhojpuri and Bengali movies.

Rambha's personal life

It was in 2010 that she married Cananda-based businessman and quit acting. She is settled in Toronoto and has three children. She has two daughters and a son.