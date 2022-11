Salman Khan's Judwaa co-star Rambha recently met with an accident in Canada and she informed about the same on her social media. Rambha took to her Instagram and shared the details about travelling with her two kids along with their nanny in Tesla Model X and met with an accident as they were all coming back from school and requested all her fans and loved ones to pray for her. And now she shared her video and updated that everyone is fine, especially her younger daughter who had a higher impact of the accident.

Watch the video of Rambha thanking fans for their speedy recovery after the accident in Canada.

Rambha took to her Instagram and shared the video of her and said that everyone is safe and they are back home thanked everyone for their prayers and was overwhelmed by the response and to see that they all still remember her.

Rambha's little daughter Sasha is absolutely fine and out of danger and is back home. Rambha has worked in a lot of Bollywood movies but is known for her roles in Judwaa and Gharwaali and Bharwaali along with Salman Khan and respectively. The actress currently stays in Canada and had shared the accident details by herself. Rambha has left films and is happily settled with her family in Canada.

Watch the video of Rambha's daughter Sasha singing a French song

Rambha has also worked in south films and didn't have a remarkable career, but she was known as one of the most gorgeous actresses of her times. All her fans and loved ones sill remember he and she is extremely thankful for all the love.