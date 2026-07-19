Salman Khan's latest appearance goes VIRAL, Here's what he revealed about his painful health condition

A recent video of Salman Khan from a public event has left fans worried about his health, with many commenting on his changed appearance. Amid the speculation, here's a look at the actor's battle with trigeminal neuralgia, a rare neurological condition known for causing excruciating facial pain, and what Salman has previously revealed about living with it.

Salman Khan's latest appearance goes VIRAL, Here's what he revealed about his painful health condition

Salman Khan is all over the news again, and not because of a film release or some flashy event. This time, fans are worried after spotting him at Mumbai’s Slum Rehabilitation Authority office. He was there to open a new IT Support Centre and hand over homes to some lucky folks, an act everyone praised. But then a close-up video from the event took off on social media, and suddenly, talk shifted from his philanthropy to his health. People noticed he looked different, tired, maybe even unwell and that set off a wave of concern online.

If you’ve followed Salman over the years, you know this isn’t the first time he’s dealt with health speculation. In fact, he’s spoken openly about battling trigeminal neuralgia, a rare (and brutal) nerve condition. It’s called the “suicide disease” because of the sheer intensity of pain it brings so severe, some patients feel utterly desperate for relief. Salman turned up in a beige T-shirt, jeans, and his trademark cap. Shera, his longtime bodyguard, was right beside him. He didn’t look like his usual energetic self. Fans online couldn’t help but notice, with posts like, "He looks extremely unwell," and, "Is Salman Khan okay?” trending within hours.

Now, trigeminal neuralgia isn’t something most people know much about. Basically, it’s a neurological disorder that hits the trigeminal nerve, the one that links your face to your brain. The attacks come out of nowhere: sharp, almost electric pain on one side of your face. Even normal stuff chewing, brushing your teeth, or just talking can trigger agony. That “suicide disease” nickname, It’s sad, but it speaks to just how intense the pain can get, not that everyone with it falls into despair.

Salman once opened up about his struggle on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show, Two Much. He said the first sparks of pain hit in 2007, while he was filming Partner. For more than seven years, he fought through symptoms that kept coming back every few minutes. Just eating breakfast was an ordeal, sometimes it’d take him 90 minutes to finish, because every bite hurt. At one point, Salman was on 750 mg of painkillers, but it barely took the edge off. Doctors thought he had dental problems, but tests eventually showed it was all nerve-related. Oddly, he said he noticed a bit of relief after drinking alcohol, which helped steer doctors toward the right diagnosis.

What finally helped was Gamma Knife Surgery, a targeted, non-invasive treatment for trigeminal neuralgia. Salman described the procedure as pretty intense: doctors fixed screws onto his head for several hours. He’d been warned that the surgery might only bring 20 to 30 percent improvement, but he ended up symptom-free.

Why did he talk about all this?

Salman has said he wanted to raise awareness, most people have no idea trigeminal neuralgia even exists. He called it one of the most painful experiences of his life and said he wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Right now, nobody knows if his condition is back. He hasn’t confirmed or denied anything since that recent video sent fans buzzing. For now, people are just hoping he’s okay, and waiting to hear from Salman himself.

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