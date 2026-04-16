Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi to get direct-to-OTT release? Here's what we know

Rumours of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi opting for a direct OTT release have been dismissed, with sources confirming a theatrical debut. Despite reported edits and reshoots, the war drama must still undergo certification before any release.

There has been much conjecture that Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi may forego a theatrical release and instead go directly to OTT after rumours surfaced that the movie was "sanitised," with references to China being eliminated. However, these rumours have recently been refuted by a person close to the project. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source denied rumours that the movie will go straight to an OTT site instead of theatres.

Will Maatrubhumi get a direct-to-OTT release?

“Salman continues to be a mega star, and he has mounted Maatrubhumi on a grand scale. It’s a film for the big screen, and hence, he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to releasing the film theatrically once the issues surrounding the film are resolved,” said a source, as cited by Hindustan Times.

Adding to this, another industry insider shared, “There’s a general misconception among certain people that there’s no censorship on OTT. Hence, they feel that if Salman Khan opts to skip a theatrical release, he’ll be able to drop the film on OTT without any problem. However, that’s not how it works. Every film that releases directly on streaming platforms also goes through the certification process, just like any theatrical film. So, even for a direct-to-OTT premiere, the government must clear the film before it can be presented to the public.”

About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan's next war epic, appears to be receiving a significant makeover. The real-life conflict between Indian and Chinese armies in the Galwan Valley is said to have served as the inspiration for the movie, which was known as Battle of Galwan until March. However, the film has since taken a new route; allusions to China and the Galwan Valley have been removed, the title has been changed, and the team is reportedly conducting significant reshoots.

The film's teaser, which was published in December, depicted Salman leading his men in a close combat action against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was said to be modeled on the 2020 battle between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. The teaser generated outrage when state-backed media in China, notably the Global Times, said it "distorts facts" and fosters anti-China sentiments.

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