Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make her debut with the remake of THIS blockbuster Thai film

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's Bollywood debut has been in the talks for close to three years now. The Khan family is keen to give her the perfect launch pad in the industry. There were rumours of how she would start her career with Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer in a love story but the project is indefinitely postponed. Now, Salman Khan along with Alizeh's parents Alvira and Atul Agnihotri have reportedly found the perfect film to give their darling daughter a perfect start in Bollywood. As per Peepingmoon. com, Salman Khan is planning to launch Alizeh Agnihotri with the Hindi remake of the Thai blockbuster, Bad Genius.

Here are some deets. Bad Genius is a Thai film with Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in the lead role. In the film, she played a brilliant student who devises a scheme to cheat in exams. Bad Genius was a thriller and traced the journey of kids who had entrepreneurial skills to find loopholes in a unfair college admissions system. The script is indeed exciting and the website suggests that Soumendra Padhi who made the show Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega on Netflix has been brought on board. He will start work on pre-production next month. The movie is slated to go on floors in March and will be out by 2023.

Salman Khan has been very supportive of Alizeh Agnihotri's decision to enter films. The young lady has finished all her acting classes and will soon begin workshops to get into the skin of her character. The casting for the other characters is happening in full swing. They are planning to get young actors in the age group of 18- 21 for the roles. Bad Genius was the biggest money-spinner for the Thai market in 2017. Many foreign makers were keen to buy the remake rights of the film. In fact, Neeraj Pandey was supposed to make a Hindi remake of the movie in 2018. However, that did not happen.