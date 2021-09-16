Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, has recently featured in a jewellery ad, where she strikes myriad poses, displaying her bracelet, hand thong, necklace and rings, each piece more stunning than the other, but none as stunning as her innocent beauty. In fact, so gorgeous is Alizeh, who is sister, Alvira Khan, and her husband and former actor, Atul Agnihotri's daughter, looking in the ad, that netizens couldn't stop praising her innocent beauty and charm no sooner than it appeared online. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Mohsin Khan, Tina Dutta, Manav Gohil – 15 Celebs fans may get to see in Salman Khan's show

The jewellery band, Zaavorr, shared Alizeh Agnihotri's ad on its official Instagram handle. along with a note from the lass that read: “A girls first piece of jewellery is usually a pair of earrings. However, I’ve never had my ears pierced! A lot of people find it strange, because wearing earrings comes so naturally to most people, but somehow I haven’t had the desire. My relationship with jewellery has changed a lot over the years, from wearing nothing at all, I’ve come to this stage in my life where I pick out what jewellery I want to wear before decide my outfit. Jewellery to me is about finding new ways to express myself, and I’ve always leaned towards doing that with rings, necklaces, anklets and even body chains.” Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – DHAMAKEDAAR twists to unfold in tonight's episodes of your favourite TV shows

The post was also captioned with a few details about the jewellery, which read: “All Handcrafted in 18 Karat Gold. Necklaces: The Zenith, Celestial and Interstellar Rings: The Scintillation, Stella, Mesic, Gravity, Eros, Juno and Vega ⁠. Bracelet: The Ceres ⁠⁠Earrings: Maybe next time?” Check out the video below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill ready to bounce back after Sidharth Shukla's demise, Netizens root for Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa-Anuj's relationship and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAAVORR (@zaavorr)

So, is Alizeh Agnihotri's Bollywood debut on the cards soon? It certainly looks to be, given how much of a natural she appears before the camera and also going by what we're hearing from the grapevine.