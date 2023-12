Salman Khan, known as the Bhai of Bollywood, is a man who makes his own rules and has a reputation for being both kind and unpredictable. He is not one to be trifled with, as anyone who has dared to upset the Tiger of Bollywood, be it Vivek Oberoi or Arijit Singh, can attest to. In fact, director Anurag Kashyap, renowned for his film Dev D, recently shared a hilarious incident involving Salman Khan that is sure to leave you in stitches. Also Read - The Bull: Video of Salman Khan asking Karan Johar why he didn't work with him after K2H2 resurfaces; fans say, 'Aman has my heart' [Watch]

Anurag Kashyap reveals why Salman Khan kicked him out of Tere Naam

Tere Namm, starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles, was a cult film. It was a rare movie where Salman was appreciated for his acting chops. The movie, released in 2003, was a tragedy comedy-drama that won several awards. Late Satish Kaushik directed the film. However, did you know Anurag Kashyap was supposed to direct the movie before Satish Kaushik? Unfortunately, he wrote the film but was asked to leave by the producer at Salman Khan's insistence. And no, it was not because Salman and Anurag had any creative differences. The reason behind this whole fiasco was chest hair. Yes, you read it right. In a recent interview, Anurag revealed that he asked Salman to grow chest hair when he was on board for Tere Naam. Anurag defended that as Salman's character Radhe belongs to North India, he thought it would look more authentic if he grew chest hair.

However, Salman refused to Anurag's request. The director insisted on him, which irked Salman Khan, and the latter asked the producers to remove Anurag Kashyap from the film. Check out the video below.

Salman Khan's last release, "Tiger 3", was a massive success at the box office. Although he hasn't made an official announcement regarding his next film, it's certain that his fans are eagerly waiting for it. On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap's recent release, "Kennedy", received exceptional reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, indicating that he continues to be a prominent filmmaker in the industry.