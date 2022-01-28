Iulia Vantur, who, along with Guru Randhawa, recently lent her voce for the song, Main Chala, featuring Salman Khan and , is now on a promotional leg to grab more eyeballs for said song. Of course, whenever Iulia Vantur promotes anything or even makes an appearance anywhere, questions about Salman Khan can't be far behind, more so when the superstar is a part of something she has done. Hence, like clockwork, she was quizzed about another question to her relationship with the actor during a recent interview, only this time, the query wasn't romantic in nature, but more of the professional kind. Also Read - Hum Sung Nachle song teaser: Salman Khan's new song takes us back to his swag from the 90s

While talking to ETimes, Iulia Vantur was asked about the pros and cons of being in the shadow of a superstar and what it has taken to emerge from said shadow. Sans flinching, she replied that first and foremost, is a great person, a great actor and extremely experienced in their field, so it's always beneficial to be around him, given how much you get to learn. Moving on to the question on hand, she continued that she feels t this juncture in life, she needs to focus on her identity, especially since people don't know her so well in India and it's important to change that.

Iulia added that it goes without saying that one needs to put in extra effort to step out of the shadow of someone of the stature of Salman Khan, but being in his shadow also comes with its own set of advantages and disadvantages, reiterating her previous point of his invaluable inputs while not denying how much the visibility helps. She signed off by stating that in the end, that extra effort always needs to be applied to make a mark on your own for people to know you by your work and not merely as someone associate with another, far more successful individual.