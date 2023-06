Salman Khan is the next target of Goldy Brar. The dreaded gangster has said that after Sidhu Moosewala, the next target is Salman Khan. Goldy Brar said that they will not forgive the actor. He said the enmity is a life-long one, and they will not spare any of their enemies. Lawrence Bishnoi had earlier said that he would forgive the superstar if he sought forgiveness from the Bishnoi community. Goldy Brar said that Lawrence told him that Salman Khan would not apologise. He said that he would show mercy to Salman Khan only when he felt merciful about him. Also Read - Goldy Brar admits to killing Sidhu Moose Wala; says Salman Khan is the next target

The open death threat has worried fans of the star. Some months back, Mumbai Police deployed extra security outside Galaxy Apartments when it was revealed that an elaborate plan was made. Salman Khan's team has got extra security for him now. He is accompanied by many people now. The superstar also bought a new bulletproof car. The new car has B6 or B7 level of security. Mumbai Police is looking into these threats and might amp up security for the star. Salman Khan now has Y level security. The superstar said that he does feel scared seeing so much security around him.

Goldy Brar gave an interview to India Today where he admitted his hand in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. He termed the singer as egoistic and a spoilt brat. He said that Moosewala had caused them some personal damage which is why he decided to end his life. The demand for justice is still on in the Sidhu Moosewala case. Of late we have heard how people have complained about the security of Salman Khan. The video with Vicky Kaushal went viral all over social media. Hema Sharma another actress also said that Salman Khan's security team humiliated her and kicked her out like a dog.

Salman Khan is busy with the shoot of his films Tiger 3 and Bigg Boss OTT 2. He will soon start work on some new projects. This is becoming a huge matter of concern for everyone.