Salman Khan's security upgraded by the govt after the superstar receives death threat letter reading, 'Moose Wala jaisa kar doonga'

This is indeed scary for Salman Khan and his family. The superstar received a death threat after Punjab sensation Sidhu Moose Wala was killed on May 29. The singer was shot dead and this left the nation stunned. Ever since his death, there have been a lot of speculations that the next target is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. While recently after Salim Khan got a death threat for him and his son, the security of the superstar has been tightened and upgraded by the Maharashtra government reportedly.

As per reports, Salman Khan's security was upgraded by the Maharashtra Home Department on Monday after he and his father Salim Kahn received a threat letter on Sunday. The Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against the unknown person after the first letter of threat against the superstar came out to the light.

The statement on Salman Khan's upgraded security reads by a News Agency, " Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan's security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5".

The threat letter was received by Salim Khan

A report by TOI reads, " Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench." The chit was reportedly found by Salim's bodyguard and they gave out to him an ad that read, " "Moosa Wale jaisa Karr Dunga (Will make you like Moose Wala)". Soon after the letter was received by the veteran scriptwriter the checking of CCTV footage was done in the Bandstand area, Bandra.

While Salman Khan who was in Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA 2022 is back in town. Last evening he attended Radhika Merchant's Angretram. The actor is waiting for the release of Tiger 3 along with . The film will also see making a cameo.