Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan was robbed recently, state various media reports. Arpita's diamond jewellery was taken from her home in Khar. The diamond earrings cost were quite expensive. Arpita had lodged a complaint with Mumbai police who promptly jumped into action. And they have arrested a 30-year-old man for the same. Arpita is the youngest sister of the Khan siblings. She is married to Aayush Sharma, an actor. Check out the details of the theft and arrest below. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan and more celebs who were proposed by fans; here's how they responded

Arpita Khan robbed of her jewellery

As per a report in an online entertainment news portal, the jewellery theft happened when on May 16, Tuesday. Arpita Khan told the police that she has kept her earrings in her make-up tray and from there it had gone missing. Arpita said that the earrings were worth Rs 5 lakhs, reports India Today. The police then arrested the 30-year-old man who works as a house help in Arpita's Khar home. Also Read - Katrina Kaif shares a fun birthday wish for hubby dearest Vicky Kaushal; shares unseen romantic pics from celebrations

The police arrested the man the same night and missing jewellery was also recovered from his home. The man lives in the slums of Vile Parle. As per the reports, the culprit has been booked under section 381 under IPC which is about theft by a servant. As per the reports, the man arrested worked with 11 more people in the house. He was not an old employee and had joined the duty just 4 months ago. After stealing the jewellery, the man ran away from the house without informing anyone. Also Read - Celebs whose careers took a massive setback after scandals and controversies; only a few got a second chance

Trending Now

Deets of Arpita Khan jewellery robbery

The accused named Sandip Hegde stole diamond-studded gold earrings from Arpita's residence on the 17th floor in Khar. As soon as Arpita learned of the theft. she filed a complaint with the police. Sandip was nabbed in Thane.

Salman Khan is very close to Arpita Khan, the youngest one from Salman, , and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Arpita is always by Salman's side. She hosts parties for the superstar and also takes care of anything that he needs. Arpita is married to Aayush Sharma and has two kids, a son, Ahil and a daughter Ayat. Salman Khan along with the Khaan-daan dote on Ahil and Ayat. The Tiger 3 actor often spends time with his niece and nephews when at home.

In other news, Salman Khan has been provided with Y-plus security after multiple death threats were issued.