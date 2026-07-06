Salman Khan's Sultan almost didn't happen? Ali Abbas Zafar REVEALS this convinced the superstar in just 15 minutes

As Sultan completes 10 years, director Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed never-heard-before stories from the blockbuster, from Salman Khan saying yes to the film within 15 minutes to delivering a powerful one-take scene that left the entire crew emotional. Here's why the sports drama continues to be one of the superstar's most celebrated films.

Salman Khan's Sultan almost didn't happen? Ali Abbas Zafar REVEALS this convinced the superstar in just 15 minutes

Ten years ago, Salman Khan gave us Sultan, a film that did more than just pack the box office. It turned him into something new, showed Bollywood a fresh way to tell sports stories, and, honestly, left a mark nobody’s forgotten. Back in 2016, Ali Abbas Zafar first pitched the story to Aditya Chopra at YRF. Adi barely took a beat. “Only Salman Khan could pull this off,” he told Zafar. That was it, if Salman didn’t want to do it, there was no Plan B. Turns out, he only needed fifteen minutes with the pitch before saying yes. Apparently, the idea of playing a small-town wrestler, flawed and hungry for a second shot, was all it took. He signed on right away.

Salman didn't just show up and fake it. He went through serious prep, slammed away in akhadas, dragged his body through different weights, moved like two different men: one young and full of hope, the other broken but not done. But what really stuck with the crew wasn’t just the muscle or the training montages. Zafar remembered one scene, shot in a single unbroken take, where Salman fell apart on camera as only he can when he’s all in. By the end, the whole set was wiping away tears.

Sultan’s story isn’t just about wrestling. Sultan Ali Khan is a Haryana wrestler who climbs to the top, loses his way with fame, and then claws his way back, fighting ego, heartbreak, and pretty much every reason to quit. It’s got ambition, love, pain, and all those sharp-edged moments where people have to earn their second chance. The film exploded at the box office crossed 600 crore globally, landed among Hindi cinema’s biggest hits but people stayed for the characters and the way wrestling suddenly felt mainstream on screen.

Cast and crew of Sultan?

Sultan wasn’t just Salman’s show. Anushka Sharma played Aarfa, a wrestler and Sultan’s wife, basically the soul of the movie. Amit Sadh and Randeep Hooda both took on strong roles that made the competition and training feel real, gritty. Zafar calls it a defining sports drama, and he’s right, it set a new standard.

Soundtrack of Sultan?

You can’t talk about Sultan without mentioning the music, the songs like 'Jag Ghoomeya,' 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai,' and '440 Volt' blew up, turned into instant classics, and created serious buzz among youth, they still get played everywhere. The soundtrack gave the story more heart, balancing all the grit and sweat with romance and heartbreak. Now, a decade later, Sultan stands out. Salman gave up some of his swagger, showed vulnerability, and looked like he was actually carrying regret, not just lines from a script. The film didn’t just change him; it shifted how Bollywood looked at sports dramas. Now, audiences know a wrestling film can have all the big feelings and still draw crowds.

For Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan was the gamechanger. He proved he could juggle big moments, heavy emotion, and pure entertainment all together. He became the director people trusted with blockbusters.

What gave Zafar the hardest time?

He says it was making the wrestling look real, keeping actors safe during all that physical action, and somehow holding onto the emotional core while Salman transformed in front of everyone.

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