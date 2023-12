Salman Khan is called a man of gold in the industry for a reason. The Tiger 3 star was seen attending Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash in the city. Where huge crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of him. And he is the most popular kid. There are a few kids with their parents who insisted on a few pictures with the superstar; however, his security refused, and later Salman Khan asked them to come for pictures. Then he tells the kids, 'Aajao beta'. After clicking the pictures, the kids tell the superstar,' We love you', and he replies, Love you too'. And this gesture by Salman Khan sent down a huge meltdown among his fans, who are hailing him as the best superstar in the world. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 but Manisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in the Salman Khan show?

Salman Khan's love for kids is beyond imagination, and time and again, the superstar has shown his sweet gesture towards them. When it comes to his family kids, he goes all out to shower his love as a Mamu Jaan, and hence he is the favourite in the family.

When we talk about the superstar's personal life, His fans have lost hope of him getting married. There was a time when they all waited with bathed breath for the actor to settle down, but ever since, in one of his latest interactions, he has confessed that his time of getting married has passed. His fans respected his statement and never questioned him ever about marriage. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui clarifies why he is bonding with Ayesha Khan after expose; netizens cannot digest the fake love angle

