Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will always share their special bond, no matter what has happened in the past. Both the stars have maintained a dignified relationship. There was a time when Salman Khan was almost supposed to get married, but it was definitely not meant to be. Today Ms. Kaif is Mrs. Kaushal, and many believed that love happens to you anywhere and everywhere when we witnessed Vicky and Katrina get married. After her marriage, Katrina will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, and fans are waiting to see their chemistry once again. While we wait, a throwback video of SK is going viral as he sings a heartbreak song for Katrina in front of Vicky, and it only shows their intact bond.

While netizens have shared their point of view and are saying that this video shows Salman Khan's expression that he has lost Katrina forever, Well, often stars get over their separations and divorces, but their fans never get out of it, and this instance is proof that they will always be shippers of Salman and Katrina. Salman Khan was the one who gave Katrina Kaif the big break in Bollywood and since then there was no looking back for her. She always expresses her gratefulness to the superstar for the same.

Katrina Kaif is right now the most successful female actress in Bollywood, all thanks to her dedication and immense hard work. And her marriage with Vicky made her fans fall in love with her all over again, as the way she balances and respects the Kaushal family only shows that she was longing for this kind of respectful relationship.