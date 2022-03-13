Salman Khan's Veer actress Zareen Khan REVEALS the real reason behind not getting work in Bollywood

Zareen Khan was launched by superstar in his most ambitious film Veer in 2010. During her debut, Zareen was compared with as found that she resembled her. However, her career didn't see the same fate as Katrina Kaif. After Veer, Zareen Khan struggled a lot to get films. Even now she is trying to make her mark. Talking to HIT, she revealed why she isn't getting g work in Bollywood and her potential has not been tapped well yet. In her conversation she spoke about why she hasn't yet managed to make her mark, " There are too many factors,", she further adds, “First of all, the most important thing to be a part of this industry is to be very social, attend all the parties and connecting to people. Somehow at the beginning of my career, I didn’t know how to network and be seen at these parties is so important for your job." Further adding more the 34-year-old actress said," “Since I did not make that much effort to kind of becoming friends with people from the business, I lacked opportunities. The major trend right now is that everybody is everybody’s friend and they are working with their friends. How will people like me get work if people keep recommending their friends in Bollywood?” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Bollywood's 'pin drop SILENCE' over The Kashmir Files

The actress feels her talent is yet not been explored by filmmakers, " People do not know me on a one on one level and that's why they don't know my potential. They have judged me on what they have seen on screen. Those again have been very limited because I didn't get enough opportunities. They are not really open to giving me a chance and that look at me beyond just a hot, eye candy", she concluded. Zareen has often spoken about being fat-shamed in the industry and reportedly claimed that actresses are not looed beyond their size and looks. Well, we hope things change for Zareen soon and she gets what she deserves.