Meghna Gulzar directorial Sam Bahadur becomes Vicky Kaushal's third film to cross the coveted 100 crore mark globally at the box office. Sam Bahadur, which was released on December 1, 2023, along with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, had a decent box office opening. The film which miserably failed in front of Animal at the box office however has now crossed the 100-crore mark. Let us tell you it's not the first time that Vicky Kaushal's film has crossed the coveted mark. Prior to that, Vicky's two films have achieved the same success. But do you know there is a common factor between all the three films.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan fans to create another record with a first-of-its-kind show at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety theatre

Vicky Kaushal' films Uri, Raazi, Sam Bahadur has one common factor

Vicky Kaushal's films Uri: The Surgical strike, Raazi and Sam Bahadur has crossed the 100-crore mark globally at the box office. However, the common factor binding all the three films is the story being based on India Pakistan relation. Yes, you heard it right. Uri was based on the real-life incident of the 2016 Uri attack, Raazi was again based on the real-life story of a female Indian raw agent who marries a Pakistani officer in order to reveal secret information for her country. Also Read - Dunki advance booking record: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 1 crore gross for opening day

Sam Bahadur again is the biopic of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie highly highlights the troubled relation of India and Pakistan in the 70's and 80's. One look at all the stories you can easily sense that Vicky Kaushal relies on movies with India Pakistan relations to register box office success. Also Read - Dunki advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create history at the box office for the third time in a single year

Trending Now

Watch this video below:

Is Vicky Kaushal following Akshay Kumar's footsteps at Box office?

Akshay Kumar too had a similar trait. After the success of films like Holiday and Airlift, Akshay Kumar majorly did films which highlights Indian soldiers, Indian politics or social issues of India. Be it Kesari, Mission Mangal, Ram Setu, Mission Raniganj and others all the films more or less have a common trait that of highlighting India. However, after giving series of flops, Akshay is now back to basics and has signed films like Housefull 5 and Welcome Back to Jungle which are out and out family entertainer.

It would be interesting to see wheather Vicky too will continue doing films which focusses on India Pakistan relation or will he break the barrier and try some different genres to be a box office successful actor.