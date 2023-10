Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood today and his lineup of upcoming new movies is pretty exciting. The actor recently impressed audience his performance in The Great Indian Family. The comedy-drama directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra, got mixed reviews but Vicky was hailed for nuanced performance. He played the role of a young man who is caught in a hilarious situation when he has to meet his girlfriend's family for the first time. The film also stars Manushi Chillar as his love interest. And now, the actor’s next Sam Bahadhur is making a lot of noise. The teaser of the film is all set to release and air during the high-octane India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match 2023 on October 13. And with that, here’s a look at his upcoming films that will surely further cement his position as a bankable young star in Bollywood. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur teaser to create fireworks during India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup Match

Sam Bahadur: This is a biographical film based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who led India to victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. Vicky Kaushal portrays the titular role of the war hero, while Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh play his wife and daughter respectively. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The teaser of the film will be released on October 13, 2023 and will be screened during the India vs Pakistan cricket World Cup match. The film is scheduled to release on December 1, 2023. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas to be renamed as Uri 2? Netizens urge makers to change the title

Chhava: This is a historical drama film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj and the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of the brave and valiant king, who faced many challenges and enemies during his reign. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna as his wife Yesubai. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. The film is expected to release in 2024. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and his mother get mobbed at Lalbaughcha Raja despite VIP darshan [Watch viral video]

Trending Now

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam: This is a romantic musical film directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of a singer-songwriter who falls in love with a music journalist, played by Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Ammy Virk as his best friend and rival. The film will have original songs composed by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film's release date is not yet announced.