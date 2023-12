Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and others has been leaked online. Yes, you read that right. Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film was released on December 1 in the theatres and has fallen prey to online piracy. Torrent websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Tamilmv, Filmyzilla, Ibomma, etc have leaked HD prints of Sam Bahadur. Well, this news came as a shock for all as the audience was eagerly waiting for the film to release on the big screens. Leaking of movies online has become quite common nowadays and the team of experts are trying their best to curb piracy in the country. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Sam Bahadur Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw wins hearts; netizens call it a blockbuster

What is Sam Bahadur all about?

Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen in Sam Bahadur film which is a war drama script which is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The trailer of Sam Bahadur received an amazing response from the netizens and they loved the plot. Vicky was praised for his exceptional performance and his acting skills as Sam. Fans have been looking forward to watching Vicky's Sam Bahadur in theatres. The movie being leaked online is a big disappointment for the cast of Sam Bahadur and their fans. Also Read - Sam Bahadur movie review: Katrina Kaif supports Vicky Kaushal in the clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; hails his performance

The performances from the lead pair are getting immense love from the audience and netizens have been commenting on social media. Also Read - Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1 early estimates: Ranbir Kapoor to get an opening of Rs 100 crores?

