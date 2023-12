Sam Bahadur is one of the finest films of Vicky Kaushal say fans after watching it in theaters. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has been released today, and the film celebrates the journey of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who served the Indian Army for 40 years. And no other actor could have done justice to the portrayal of Sam Bahadur than Vicky Kaushal himself. As Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur releases in theatres today, the biggest cheerleader of Vicky’s life, Katrina Kaif, his beloved wife and Bollywood diva, has come out in support of him and is hailing his performance. Also Read - Animal vs Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1 early estimates: Ranbir Kapoor to get an opening of Rs 100 crores?

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and shared the long post for her actor husband, mentioning she cannot be more proud. " SAM BAHADUR - @meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film , was transported to another era .. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot . And SAM !!!!….. GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT. " Adding further the Tiger 3 actress praised hubby Vicky Kaushal, "What a performance, flawless, I’m just astounded , you are too inspiring , true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way , was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen . I’ve seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into sam. A performance to be remembered". Reacting to all the lovely words, Vicky calls Katrina his superwoman. Also Read - Get a vibe like Sam Bahadur star Vicky Kaushal with these must-have sneakers from Amazon

Sam Bahadur vs Animal

The only disappointment for Vicky Kaushal will be if the makers could have avoided the clash. It is claimed that a clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal might hamper the numbers at the box office. However, while exclusively speaking to BollywoodLife, trade expert Akshaye Rathi mentioned that both films are different and can coexist happily.