Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur received a lot of appreciation and praise from the critics as well as from the audience. The war drama film has been a huge success at the box office. The film has managed to keep the audinmece glued to the screens with its storyline. As per Pinkvilla reports, the film is all set to premiere on the OTT platform. Yes, you read that right! BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal box office collection update: Ranbir Kapoor new movie hits Rs 425 crore mark; beats Jawan and registers insane numbers in the US

Director Meghna Gulzar revealed that Sam Bahadur will take at least 8 weeks to make its digital debut. The film will be premiered on ZEE 5 on Republic Day 2024. There were various rumors which stated that the film would be released on the OTT platform within three to four weeks of its release, but that is not the case. Also Read - Sam Bahadur box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal new movie fails Monday litmus test; witnesses massive drop in numbers

Watch Sam Bahadur trailer

Trending Now

Vicky played the role of brave patriot Sam Manekshaw, who became India's first field marshal and won millions of hearts with his perfect depiction of the character. The actor was lauded for his dedication and sheer hard work. He perfectly managed to nail the character in the film. The movie is India's first field marshal.

Sam Bahadur is a story about India's first field marshal who was the India's first field marshal India's first field marshal in 1971. Apart from Vicky, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh played the main roles in the film.