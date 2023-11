Katrina Kaif looks extremely content with Vicky Kaushal’s family, whom she has made her own after her marriage to the Sam Bahadur star. The Tiger 3 actress made heads turn with her stunning appearance in an off-shoulder velvet black gown as she attended the special screening of her husband and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Sam Bahadur. But this one gesture by Katrina is winning hearts, and she has won the label of the perfect 'sanskaari bahu'. In this video, you can see Katrina is asking her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal, to watch her step while getting down. and greeting them with the utmost love and respect. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia to Khushi Kapoor: Best and worst dressed celebs at the latest red carpets

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif with her in laws be the perfect bahu.

Later, Katrina even hugged her brother-in-law, as she left the venue. Vicky Kaushal is head over heels in love with Katrina Kaif and calls his marriage bliss with the actress. Katrina is the best life partner he could have asked for.

Talking about his marriage with Kat, Vicky revealed in his latest interview, "It’s your grounding; it’s your axis. You know that this is ground zero. I don’t know how to say it, but it’s fun living life with her and exploring life with her. I was not much of a traveller, but after she came into my life, I started travelling more. I was like, Ye maine life mein kia hi nahi tha. There’s a lot of new things you get to share about each other, so it’s beautiful." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will complete two years of their marriage on December 9. Indeed, time flies.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif had smashing release Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Kat will be next seen in Merry Christmas along with Jawan fame Vijay Sethupathi.