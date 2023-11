Bollywood's hottest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif give major love goals with their PDA. The two got married almost two years ago and since then their bond has grown stronger with each passing day. Vicky and Katrina both love to praise each other and often share anecdotes about their married life. Recently, Vicky spoke his heart out about his wife Katrina and shared interesting deets about their happy married life. In an interview with indianexpress, the handsome actor Vicky was asked about being the 'green flag husband' and the 'red flag' that he had to get rid of for his wife Katrina. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Vicky revealed that his biggest complaint that Katrina always had about him was that he was too stubborn and he had to consciously work on it to get rid of it. He was later asked the one thing that he misses about being single and the Sam Bahadur actor cutely said that the Ms is now his Mrs and all is good.

Vicky also said that Katrina and Akshay Kumar share good on-screen chemistry and he loved Namastey London which was released in 2007. Well, Katrina and Vicky are yet to star in a film, but their fans are eagerly waiting to see them doing a movie together.

Trending Now

On the work front, Vicky has Sam Bahadur, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, on December 1. While, Katrina is currently celebrating the success of Tiger 3.