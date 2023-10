Sam Bahadur teaser has dropped today and it shows Vicky Kaushal play Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the India – Pakistan war of 1971. He was also the first army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshall. With the film directed by Meghna Guizar, Vicky aims at bringing his life and times alive on the big screen. Kaushal is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry today. He has proved his mettle in various genres, from comedy to drama, from romance to thriller. But what sets him apart from his contemporaries is his ability to portray characters that evoke a sense of pride and patriotism among the viewers. In a time when nationalism is a hot topic of debate and controversy, Vicky Kaushal has chosen to showcase the positive and inspiring aspects of it through his films. Also Read - Sam Bahadur teaser: Vicky Kaushal's acting chops impress fans, predict huge box office success

One of his most acclaimed and successful films is Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was based on the true story of the Indian Army's covert operation against terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2016. Vicky Kaushal played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, who led the mission with courage and conviction. The film was a huge hit at the box office and won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Actor for Vicky Kaushal. The film also popularized the slogan "How's the josh?" which became a symbol of national spirit and enthusiasm.

Another film that showcased Vicky Kaushal's patriotic side was Raazi, which was based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. The film narrated the story of a Kashmiri woman, played by Alia Bhatt, who married a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal, in order to spy for India during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Vicky Kaushal portrayed the character of Iqbal Syed, who was a loyal and loving husband, but also a dedicated soldier of his country. The film was a critical and commercial success and won several accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal's another film is Sardar Udham, which is a biopic of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, in London in 1940. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film showcased the life and struggle of Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, in which O'Dwyer was responsible for ordering the firing on unarmed civilians.

Watch Sam Bahadur teaser here:

With Sam Bahadur, he aims at bringing an important story from history into the limelight and we are sure it will again have the same impact like his earlier films. Vicky Kaushal has proved that he is not only a versatile actor, but also a responsible citizen who respects and honours his country and its history. He has chosen to play characters that will make every Indian proud and inspire them to follow their dreams and ideals. He is indeed the new face of nationalism in Bollywood.