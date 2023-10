Bollywood's Punjabi muda Vicky Kaushal was last seen in 'The Great Indian Family' which was released in September. The film did not meet the expectations of the audience and they were eagerly waiting for his next film Sam Bahadur. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is about the life of Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw. The entire cast and crew of Sam Bahadur were all set to launch the teaser. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur teaser to create fireworks during India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup Match

The teaser of Sam Bahadur is out now and fans are in awe of it. The teaser of Sam Bahadur offers a glimpse into the extraordinary tale of the legendary military leader. The teaser seems to have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide and netizens have flooded the comments section as they have praised Vicky.

One user wrote, 'This is a great opportunity for all fans who are out there and this will be more interesting too', while another wrote, 'They are captivating journey into the life of the legendary Sam Bahadur.' Another user wrote, 'This is going to be a compelling return by Vicky Kaushal?? excited to see him in theater'.

Have a look at Sam Bahadur's teaser reaction on Twitter

The film will star Fatima Sana Sheikh as Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo. Playing the lead role in the film Vicky said, “Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We’ve poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India’s great heroes on screen. I’m humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring. The teaser is just a short glimpse of the legend and the story will surely touch the hearts of the audiences.”

The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal. Both films will be released on December 1. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.