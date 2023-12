Bollywood's Punjabi munda Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He has time and again won million of hearts with his exceptional performances. Recently, Vicky's latest film Sam Bahadur was released on December 1 in theatres. Vicky is seen playing the role of India's first field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and it seems he has left fans gushing over his character. Netizens are in love with Vicky's film and have already declared it as a blockbuster. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Sam Bahadur movie review: Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's 'bahadur' attempt wins hearts

Here's what fans had to say about Sam Bahadur

Excellent! @vickykaushal09 This is going to be a big blockbuster, this is how you potray Army Officers, you didn't played a role , you lived it just like you did in URI ??????#Samबहादुर #VickyKaushal https://t.co/w674oHAbr6 — Sourav Saraswat (@SaraswatSourav9) October 13, 2023

Vicky legit prayed for a role like this only to soar higher and higher as an artist ? Now, look at him shinning!#VickyKaushal #AliaBhatt #Samबहादुर pic.twitter.com/RIexmYHb6L — A ?️ (@scrappinthrough) October 13, 2023

I sometimes feel Vick Kaushal’s face literally changes from character to character. That’s how in-depth he gets into them. One of the finest actors of our generation. Looking forward to this. ?? #SamBahadur #Samबहादुर https://t.co/tjWADwuAkW — ada (@shriadhar_ada) October 13, 2023

It's always great to see Unsung heroes on the Silver Screen.vicky kaushal delivers a Top notch performance as Field Marshal "SAM MANEKSHAW" in #SamBahadur fetching him his 2nd National Award.He didn't impersonate but captured the soul.Nevertheless I loved it, I'm OK. #Samबहादुर pic.twitter.com/3KGimkUWrC — Zeall R Soni (@blithesoul_) November 30, 2023

Well, the makers recently held a special screening for celebrities and Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif, his brother Sunny Kaushal and others attended the event.

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film features Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi among others.