Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor have once again clashed with their respective releases Sam Bahadur and Animal on OTT. Both films are receiving astounding reviews on the internet. Netizens are hailing both the actor's performances in their films. But Vicky's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw on the screen is just flawless, and the fans are in disbelief at his transformation. They continue to be in awe of Vicky's pitch-perfect performance and that's the reason they are calling him the best actor of the generation. Period. Vicky Kaushal is winning over with his sleek look at Sam Bahadur and it looks like he is not playing but living his character. And this quality of Vicky makes him an exceptional actor. Also Read - Animal on Netflix: While Ranbir Kapoor continues to wow and awe, fans upset seeing no extended scenes in OTT version [Check Reactions]

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor gets an adorable pic of Raha Kapoor and him made by a fan; his 'Incredible' reaction is priceless [Watch]

GOAT final shots fr ?#VickyKaushal is the best actor of this generation, period. pic.twitter.com/pBcYLy59y8 — A ?️ (@scrappinthrough) January 26, 2024

#SamBahadur Vicky's performance in the movie? the film earned 130.3 Cr WW and became a HIT even after the Animal's Raze. Now available to watch on Zee5. A must-watch??pic.twitter.com/ENjeHwe07F pic.twitter.com/WttdLiZM9m — Alex (@dogladon) January 26, 2024

#SamBahadur Vicky Kaushal is excellent in this biopic https://t.co/98nQBpZYvE — Deepu (@deep_nikil) January 26, 2024

What better way to celebrate our country's 75th Republic Day than to get to know one of the most respected individuals in the Indian Army Field Marshal (#SamBahadur) Sam Manekshaw! A must-watch for everyone! Jai Hind!?? pic.twitter.com/J5SnFoOO4Z — H.A.R.S.H (@harshp2910) January 26, 2024

Vicky's finest performance so far.

Not for one second can you take your eyes off of him and not for a second do you feel that it's Vicky Kaushal.

That is the actor that he is!

Calling him exceptional is an understatement! He truly is the best we have!#SamBahadur is on Zee5 now! pic.twitter.com/T1QiCT83Fk — K ?? (@miss__obvious) January 26, 2024

As Sam Bahadur releases on January 26, 2024, Republic Day, netizens hail the perfect timing of the film to be released online and go gaga over Vicky Kaushal and his masterclass act in the film. Also Read - Ramayana: Vijay Sethupathi roped in to play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Trending Now

Talking about Vicky and Ranbir's clash at the box office and now on OTT, it has t affected both the actors as they are confident about their work. Vicky and Ranbir will be seen together next in Love and War starring Alia Bhatt in the female lead helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and this film is definitely the most awaited one.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor