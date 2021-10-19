After Thalaivii, is all geared up to showcase her action-packed avatar in her upcoming spy thriller, Dhaakad. The actress took to Instagram to announce the release date of the film, April 8, 2022. And it seems like Kangana's wild and badass avatars in the film has floored like never before. Also Read - Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni is all set to pack a punch in theatres on April 8

She shared a symmetrical collage of her four looks from the film, Kangana gave a sneak peek into the world of Dhaakad and what to expect from the action flick. From sporting red hair, body-hugging combat outfits to a sophisticated and calm personality, Kangana's look grabbed everyone's attention including The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Captioning the image with the description of her character named Agent Agni, Kangana wrote, "She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8th April 2022!" Reacting to Kangana's varied avatars, Samantha gave her approval in the form of fire emojis in the comment section. She even liked the post to extend her support.

Not long ago, when Samantha announced her divorce from her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya, Kangana had penned a note blaming a Bollywood actor for the separation.

"This South actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert, has ruined many women and children lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item. We all know who I am talking about," read the note shared by Kangana on her Instagram story section.

In Dhaakad, Kangana plays Agent Agni, who takes on the twin menace of child trafficking and exploitation of women. The film's stunts have been designed by an international team and Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer who has worked in many Hollywood action flicks, has done the camerawork.