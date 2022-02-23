Of late, has been very active on social media. From her trips with her besties to work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is sharing it all on social media. Post the split with , she is trying her best to keep herself active and how. Supporting her, she has many besties in the South Film industry. One of them is Nayanthara. Who says two top actresses cannot be friends? Samantha and Nayanthara are bestest pals and their latest picture is proof of it. Also Read - Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, check out Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Nayanthara's Maya, Korea's The Call and more movies with towering female protagonists

On Twos day, i.e., 22-02-2022, Samantha shared a sweet picture with her bestie Nayanthara on Instagram. She captioned it as, "20:02 On 22.2.2022 Special To our special friendship #Nayanthara She’s not on social media but she sends you her love." She also promoted Nayanthara's upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal by putting it in the hashtag. This is not the first time that Samantha has posted a picture with Nayanathara. On latter's birthday, the Shaakuntalam actress had made a sweet post for the lady. In the caption, she had written then, "“She came. She saw. She dared. She dreamed. She performed and she conquered! Happy birthday Nayan #happybirthdaynayanthara #queen #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal." How sweet! Check out the picture below: Also Read - Shaakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu comes up with a kickass answer for a fan who wants to 'reproduce her'

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to the release of her film. It is directed and produced by Neelima Guna. The first look poster of the film recently made it to the internet and fans were totally stumped to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu's beautiful avatar.