Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one classy woman and nothing can change her. She has time and Gaian hit back after dealing with the toughest phase of her life right now she is trending for her one classy reply to a troll who commented on her post for Nayanthara. Nayanthara's Connect has been released all over and especially fans in Chennai theatres are enjoying her film. One of the fans took to her Twitter and praised Nayanthara for her remarkable journey of 10 years, Samantha who is the biggest shopper of Nayanthara dropped a comment in the post that reads, ' Women rising'. One troll turned all negative with Samantha's comment and replied on it that reads, ' Only to talk again' as he took an indirect dig at the downfall of the actress due to her medical condition.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a huge fan of Nayanthara and time and again she proves it.

Yes.just to fall — New Tweeter (@Tweeper_7) January 2, 2023

But Sam is Sam, she shut him down in the classiest way possible and wrote," Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend". This reply of the Pushpa actress has won her fans all over again and they are damn sure their girl will hit back hard again.

Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend . https://t.co/UgdW7GC8EZ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023

Samantha was recently diagnosed with Myosotis and this has physically broken as she has been undergoing treatment for more than months now. The actress has admitted that this delay has left her heartbroken but she will bounce back soon. Samantha recently posted an emotional yet motivating post as she welcomed New Year and her fans only wises her speedy recovery and good health which is a need of an hour for her.