Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having the time of her life in Bali. With her constant travel posts, the actress has turned her Instagram family green with envy. During her trip to the exotic location, Samantha made sure to not miss out on the iconic spots in Bali, and therefore, she obviously visited Uluwatu Temple. If you have also visited Bali, you must know that Uluwatu temple also enjoys its reputation for inhabiting grey long-tailed macaques, who are very well known for being notorious and snatching visitors' belongings. Well, something similar happened with Samantha, at Bali's top tourist spot. It turns out one of the monkeys stole Samantha's sunglasses.

Monkey stole Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s sunglasses

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a picture on her Instagram stories, wherein she claimed that it was the last time she saw her sunglasses before they were stolen by a monkey. The picture, which disappeared 24 hours later, shows the half-cropped image of Samantha, who is wearing her big black sunglasses. The actress highlighted the monkey, photobombing the click from behind her, with a heart. Samantha shared the picture with the text that read, "The last time I saw my shades."

In the very post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of the monkey holding her sunglasses. Samantha clicked the animal from a height, showing how it was growling at the man who tried to take the sunglasses. The Shaakuntalam star channelled her inner wittiness and wrote, "Well, he does have really good taste."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posed with a monkey

It appears Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally became friends with the monkey. Samantha and her friend Anusha Swamy were seen posing with the monkey. Not just that but the two allowed the animal to click their pictures. Call them daredevil, but the picture shows the monkey sitting on Samantha’s lap.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the Indian version of Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.