The craze for this song Oo Antava is immense, and once you see the OG queen of the item number, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recreating the magic in a dance club in Serbia, it is creating quite a stir online. Fans are in awe of Samantha and are calling her the queen of hearts as she dances along with her Ciradel co-star in the night club on her song. The video of the Pushpa star is going viral, and they are celebrating her happiness as after a long time, they are her happy. Samantha went through the tough phase when she was diagnosed with a deadly disease, but she is all good now and hitting back at life like a real boss.

Watch the viral video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu dancing in a Serbian club on her popular song Oo Antava along with her Citadel co star .

There are many who are wondering what would be her ex-father-in-law Naga's reaction to this video. While many bring up her broken marriage with Naga Chaitanya, her fans are happy for Sam.

Samantha is looking extremely hot in this viral video dancing in the club wearing a sexy black leather co ords, and you can see the entire crowd cheering for her as she shows her moves on the song that is the most popular number in history. Varun Dhawan too joins Sam, and he hoots for her among the crowd. They are both in Serbia to shoot for their first project together, Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK. The fans are super thrilled to see them together, as their chemistry is crackling in the video.