Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up her work commitments and as promised taken a year-long break from movies. During this period, she will not sign up for any new projects, prioritising her health and also undergoing treatment for Myositis, an auto-immune condition. Presently, the Shaakuntalam actress seems to have embarked upon a spiritual, healing journey. On Wednesday, Samantha shared some snippets on Instagram, of her time spent in Sadguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Along with the string of pictures, she also noted the “power” of mediation. Also Read - Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu plans to use her break from films for her healing journey [Exclusive]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Isha Yoga Centre

In the pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen embracing a simpler approach towards life. Dressed in traditional white attire, she sat on the ground, along with a group of devotees at the yoga centre, engrossed in a meditative state. Her hair was tied in a loose ponytail and she wrapped a pink flower garland around her neck. She also sported a red bindi. Sadhguru made an appearance in the first picture, folding his hands while addressing the devotees. Also Read - Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets trolled for old tweet on 'regressive poster' after fans see Aaradhya song still

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Isha Yoga Centre premises

Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated us to glimpses of Isha Yoga Centre’s pristine natural beauty. A short video clip of the clear sky, adorned by a rainbow made it to her fourth picture slide. The lush greenery and hills showed the serene ambience of the yoga centre. Samantha also dropped a couple of shots of a peacock. Also Read - Citadel: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why July 13 will always be a special day

Trending Now

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on meditation

Penning a long caption to her post, Samantha wrote, “A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity. Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.” She also added a white heart emoji at the end, tagging Sadhguru and Isha Yoga Centre.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu next films

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has collaborated with Vijay Deverakonda for director Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy Kushi. The film is set for a theatrical release on September 1. Apart from that, Samantha is also a part of the Indian adaptation of the spy series Citadel, starring alongside Varun Dhawan. Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon.