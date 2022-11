Popular South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke her heart put about Myositis diagnosis and left her fans shocked. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has recently spoken about the health challenges that he faced 18 years ago. In a recent interview with TimesOfIndia.com, Vikram revealed that he has been suffering from Fibromyalgia for 18 years now which leads to intense muscle pain. Also Read - Amid dating rumours, Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala vacationing at a foreign location together? Fact Check

The director Vikram Bhatt moreover explained that something not painful for a normal person might cause him a lot of pain. He revealed that he suffered from migraines, body aches, and depression. He even said that he wants to reach out to and assured her that if he can make it, so can she. Vikram even lauded and praised Samantha for being vocal about her illness and suffering.

In an interview, he said that good sleep can help and even said that he has been lucky to have a good support system. He said that hiding takes as much strength as fighting the pain. Vikram even revealed that the first four years he was detected with Fibromyalgia and he did not understand what was going on. The director then after several struggles understood that one's lifestyle has a lot to do with the illness and he needs to get 7-8 hours of sleep and cut down on stress. He even revealed that 's father 's Agnipath poems helped him cope with his illness. He worked as a chief assistant on Big B's film Agneepath and the poem he heard on the sets helped him cure big time.