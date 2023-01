was seen today outside a building in Mumbai. It looked like she had come for some meeting relating to her upcoming project. The actress wore a white pantsuit with sunglasses. She was totally without any kind of makeup. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked well but it seemed like she had lost a lot of weight. The past few months have been a tough one for the actress. She has been battling Myositis. The actress had developed an auto-immune condition that needed steroid treatment. But slowly, she is getting back to work. Fans of the actress could not be happier than seeing Sam back on her feet and happy. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the eptimone of grace and gorgeousness in these BTS stills

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen at the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam. She is playing the main role of the mythological character in the Gunashekhar movie. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked lovely in a white organza saree at the do. She also did a bit of promotions for Yashoda. had said that work on Citadel would start soon. It was supposed to begin some time in the second half of 2022. Varun Dhawan hit back at people who commented on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's diminished charm and glow after Myositis treatment.

The actress got separated from in 2021. Post that, she was on a break. Samantha Ruth Prabhu did a song Oo Antava in Pushpa which was a nationwide craze. Yashoda which was a thriller on the surrogacy racket was also a bumper hit. Everyone was gaga over the performance of the actress. Raj and DK worked with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man 2. She swept all the awards with her pitch perfect acting on the show. There were rumors that Samantha would be travelling to South Korea for advanced Myositis treatment but no one confirmed the same. She is now back in the gym and showed fans her muscles!