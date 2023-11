Only when you think the life of a celebrity is all hunky dory can you just hold on to your thoughts. Even their lives are sometimes miserable, and the worst part for them is that they are all in the public eye. Even personal matters don't remain personal. Such is South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu life, but she ain't complaining at all. Samantha is vulnerable and the best sort of person; she is okay to show that low side of herself to her hand because she believes they have equally invested their lives in her journey. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Matthew Perry no more: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, BTS leader RM, Ranveer Singh and more mourn his demise [View Posts]

Amid her rekindle news with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha once again got up close and personal and spoke about the lowest phase of her life, which was a failed marriage followed by her declining health. Last year, Sam was diagnosed with myositis, and she faced a lot to overcome. But all is well under the hood today. Samantha is back at her game and is smashing and how. Also Read - Before Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi wedding, these top South stars had the most exotic weddings

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is slaying in this magazine cover. Also Read - Jawan diva Nayanthara to Sai Pallavi: South Indian celebs lookalikes will leave you stunned

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha talks about her failed marraige.

The Pushpa actress became the face of Bazaar magazine India, where she addressed the lowest point of her life. "When I hit an all-time low of, well, a failed marriage, and my health and work were getting affected, it was like a triple whammy; boom, boom, boom. You know, people go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so. During that time, I read about actors who have gone through health issues and made a comeback, or suffered trolling or anxiety. And reading their stories helped me. It gave me strength to know that if they did it, I can, too."

Samantha is indeed an inspiration for her fans. On the professional front, she will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel along with Varun Dhawan. While there are strong rumours of Samantha doing yet another item number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.