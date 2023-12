Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top stars in the South industry and even in the Bollywood industry now. She has given some amazing performances on-screen and has impressed everyone. She has a massive fan following and now the actress has started a new journey. Yes, she left everyone surprised with a big announcement today on Instagram. She is now a producer too. Samantha announced the opening of her new production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. She shared a video about her Tralala Moving Pictures and that has gone viral on the internet. BollywoodLife is also on WhatsApp too. So, follow us for all the latest entertainment-related updates. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Anushka Shetty: South Indian actresses' then and now transformation pictures will leave you shell-shocked

Samantha's big announcement

Sharing the video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Very excited to announce my production house, Tralala Moving Pictures @tralalamovingpictures Tralala Moving Pictures aims to produce content representative of new age expression and thought. A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal. (Inspired from one of my favourite songs growing up. Brown girl is in the ring now…)" Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: These stars confessed to having a crush on Bollywood celebs

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram

Samantha's last film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She has taken a break from acting. On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi. The romantic drama also starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film earned over Rs 70 crore at the box office. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: South Indian actresses who stunned fans with their bold avatars in films

