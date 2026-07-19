Samay Raina DEFENDS India's Got Latent contestant amid massive backlash; his 'Men are amazing people' remark goes viral

Samay Raina has reacted to the massive backlash against India's Got Latent contestant Sakshi Jha after her controversial remarks on men and feminism went viral. Here's what happened.

Samay Raina DEFENDS India's Got Latent contestant amid massive backlash; his 'Men are amazing people' remark goes viral

India’s Got Latent is back in the spotlight, and this time all the noise is around contestant Sakshi Jha. Fans can’t seem to stop talking about the show’s third episode and for good reason. Sakshi introduced herself as a 'man hater' and made some pretty bold, even harsh, comments about men, marriage, and feminism. Nobody stayed quiet. The judges pushed back, viewers started arguing online, and now Samay Raina is stepping in, asking fans to show some kindness instead of piling on more hate.

Sakshi, a teacher from Bihar, called herself a “man hater” and said she was a feminist right out of the gate. Raghu Ram immediately jumped in to set things straight, saying feminism is about gender equality, not hating men. He made it clear, feminism and misandry are not the same thing but Sakshi didn’t stop there. She doubled down. Every time someone mentioned men, she pulled a face and said “chee” (ew). She even said she didn’t like the men in her own family, including her father, grandfather, and brother. You can imagine how that went over with the judges and the crowd.

Then came the marriage debate. Vishal Dadlani asked her what she thought about marriage, probably expecting a punchline or something deeper. Instead, Sakshi joked about wanting to “beat her husband after drinking alcohol” and said, in her opinion, the perfect husband is one who simply obeys his wife. The panel couldn’t believe it. By the end, all three judges gave her zero points but once the episode hit YouTube and Netflix, everything exploded. Clips of Sakshi went viral. People lined up on both sides, some viewers said her comments were just too much, while others, including a lot of women and self-identified feminists, tried to set the record straight: feminism isn’t about hating men.

They all started flooding social media. Sakshi became the week’s talking point. With the backlash in full swing, Samay Raina jumped onto Instagram Stories. In his usual joking way, he said he’d already escaped to Alibag, knowing something like this would happen after the episode aired. Still, he made it clear, no one should be personally attacking Sakshi. Instead, he encouraged viewers to respond with kindness. He even wrote, “best opportunity to show her that men are amazing people too.”

Samay didn’t just defend her, he gave her credit. He said the episode wouldn’t be the same without her, and even if you totally disagreed with her, she was the reason people were talking. In another post, he tagged Sakshi and sent “lots of love from mens,” poking fun at the situation but also wishing her well.

All this drama comes as India’s Got Latent is racking up huge numbers. Ormax Media says it’s the most-watched OTT show of 2026 so far, with 38.5 million viewers in just half a year. They keep bringing in big names, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were on the panel for Episode 1, and Kapil Sharma featured in Episode 2. In Episode 3, it was Tanmay Bhat, Raghu Ram, Vishal Dadlani, and Yashraj. No wonder every new episode gets the internet buzzing. Love it or hate it, India’s Got Latent always finds a way to spark a nationwide debate even long after the credits roll.

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