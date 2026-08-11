Samay Raina ROASTS Badshah over Honey Singh's 'Brown Rang' controversy on India's Got Latent, 'Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan...'

Samay Raina appeared to take a hilarious swipe at Badshah during India's Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2, bringing up Honey Singh and the infamous 'Brown Rang' controversy. Here's what the comedian said and why the reference has sparked buzz online.

Samay Raina ROASTS Badshah over Honey Singh's 'Brown Rang' controversy on India's Got Latent, 'Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan...'

Samay Raina is at it again, serving up his signature unfiltered comedy and this time, Badshah’s the one in his sights. India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2 just dropped, and it’s already blowing up online thanks to a cheeky moment involving Samay, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and that old ‘Brown Rang’ controversy. The episode landed on August 10, and honestly, Samay didn’t pull any punches. Midway through the show, he grabs the mic, jokes about tuning it, then launches into a playful spin on a Honey Singh song. The crowd cracked up, but what really set everyone buzzing was the way Samay slyly referenced Badshah’s ongoing feud with Honey Singh.

He belts out, “Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main,” and follows it with, “Karta maa-behen hoon main. Mere saare ang dekho, gana Brown Rang dekho.” The shot at ‘Brown Rang’ hit hard, specially if you know the backstory behind the song and the fallout between Badshah and Honey Singh. That clip has already started making the rounds on social media, with fans calling Samay’s dig a “savage roast.” One person even called it a “very bad roast” which, knowing Samay, he’d probably take as a compliment.

Why did Samay drag up the old ‘Brown Rang’ drama?

If you’ve followed Indian hip-hop for a while, you know it goes deeper than just a recycled joke. Back in the day, Honey Singh and Badshah were part of Mafia Mundeer, a hip-hop crew that eventually split up. Their breakup keeps popping up every few years, especially around who really deserves the credit for some of their hits. ‘Brown Rang’ sits right at the center of that debate Badshah once said he wrote the lyrics, Honey Singh did the beats.

Even though Badshah said he wanted to “move on” from all that drama earlier this year, the feud refuses to die and now, Samay’s found a way to turn it into a punchline. India’s Got Latent just keeps churning out viral moments. Season 2 kicked off on June 20, 2026, and while the regular episodes stream on Netflix and YouTube, these bonus episodes drop separately for YouTube members. The first bonus featured folks like Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM, and Rohan Joshi. Now, Samay’s latest swipe at Badshah and Honey Singh is the highlight of Bonus Episode 2 and maybe the whole season so far.

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