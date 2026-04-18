Samay Raina STOLE comedian Dave Chappelle's 'Flight Attendant' joke in Still Alive show? Netizens react to VIRAL clip

A viral clip is making the rounds, pushing people to compare Samay Raina's new comedy special with an old Dave Chappelle bit. Read further to know what people are saying.

A viral clip is making the rounds, pushing people to compare Samay Raina’s new comedy special with an old Dave Chappelle bit. Samay Raina’s back in the spotlight, thanks to a joke from his special, Still Alive. Some folks online claim that one of his jokes sounds a lot like something Dave Chappelle did years ago. It all started when a clip from Still Alive caught fire on social media.

So, what’s the joke everyone’s talking about? It’s the one where Samay talks about passengers eyeing the flight attendants during turbulence. He says people stay chill as long as the crew look calm but if the attendants seem rattled, panic spreads fast. Right away, some people remembered Chappelle making a nearly identical joke ages ago. Clips comparing their performances started circulating, and fans dove into a debate.

Social media, as usual, is split. Some accuse Samay of copying, while others defend him. A lot of people think it’s just a common observation, nothing groundbreaking. Others say comedians often riff on similar ideas and make them their own. Some fans argue that Samay gave it his own spin.

Kisi ko kya hi pta chalega ?? pic.twitter.com/ojFf85loBe — Raja (@yesofficialraja) April 18, 2026

All the same, Still Alive is doing well. Viewers have responded positively to the special, which marks Samay’s comeback on YouTube after the India’s Got Latent controversy.

In the hour-long set, Samay talks honestly about the backlash, the toll it took on his mental health, and how his parents dealt with everything. People praised how he balanced the heavy stuff with comedy and raw emotion.

It’s a basic observation which even I have shared to my friend years back, it’s not sure whether it’s copied. Even I said the same thing in a little different language and no abusive words, that’s it. — Nishaant Bhardwaj (@Nishant_Bliss) April 18, 2026

If you don’t follow him basically Samay broke out after winning Comicstaan. Since then, he’s built a massive online following with his stand-up, chess streams, and web shows. Fans love his sharp humor, quick wit, and laid-back way of telling stories. At this point, even tiny moments from his shows can blow up online.

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