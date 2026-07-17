Samay Raina's BIGGEST comeback? India's Got Latent TOPS 2026 OTT charts despite Supreme Court row

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has scripted one of the biggest comebacks of the year. Despite legal controversies and Supreme Court proceedings, the reality-comedy show has topped Ormax Media's 2026 OTT rankings, beating blockbuster titles including Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Here's how the show pulled off the feat.

Samay Raina's BIGGEST comeback? India's Got Latent TOPS 2026 OTT charts despite Supreme Court row

Samay Raina just pulled off one of the boldest comebacks in entertainment this year. After months of drama India’s Got Latent was tangled up in legal trouble, splashed across headlines, and plenty of folks thought its run was over, the reality-comedy show didn’t just survive, it broke records. According to Ormax Media’s latest streaming report, India’s Got Latent is officially the most-watched OTT title in 2026. That’s not even the whole story. Despite all the noise around the show, people haven’t let go. They’re still tuned in, rooting for the next big moment.

Ormax Media dropped its mid-year report, The India OTT Watchlist, covering the top films, web series, and reality shows from January to June. Turns out, India’s Got Latent Season 2 pulled in 38.5 million viewers beating high-profile titles like Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and its sequel. Ormax crunches its numbers through weekly surveys, counting a viewer once they’ve watched at least 30 minutes.

The comeback felt pretty unlikely after the mess earlier this year. The controversial remarks during that one crazy episode that sparked lawsuits and got Samay Raina and plenty of other creators in legal proceedings then the Supreme Court slapped Raina with a ₹3 lakh fine, accusing him of ignoring court orders. The judges weren’t gentle either, They even said Raina “took the court for a ride.” In spite of all that legal drama, though, the show’s fanbase just got bigger.

Season 2 has dropped just two episodes so far, and honestly, both went viral. The first featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The second brought together comedy’s heavy hitters, Kapil Sharma, Harsh Limbachiya, and a few more familiar faces. People haven’t stopped talking about them online. Contestants are turning into overnight sensations, and every clip seems to spark a new trend.

Things are only heating up. It was recently revealed that Vishal Dadlani, the music maestro, will join as a panellist soon. Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla is rumored to be appearing as well, even though the makers haven’t officially confirmed it yet. Fans are psyched for these new celebrity combos on the judging panel. Samay Raina isn’t just known for India’s Got Latent. His comedy special, Still Alive, also landed on Ormax’s list 15th spot, with 13.1 million viewers. He’s become one of the country’s top-streamed comedians, controversies and all.

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