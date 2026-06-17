Sambhavna Seth shares first photos of baby boy, netizens react

TV actress and YouTuber Sambhavna Seth had welcomed twins with her husband Avinash Dwivedi in June 2026. This included a baby boy and a baby girl. The actress had recently shared the first photo of her baby boy on social media. While putting out the adorable photos, Sambhavna captioned the post as 'Mera Nanha Rajkumar'.
Sambhavna had put out a series of adorable pictures that featured her newborn son. As evident from the post, first photo showed Avinash's hands holding the baby boy's tiny feet. Next photo captured the newborn holding his father's finger.
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Star couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi had made an announcement on Instagram. "Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV," their caption read.
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