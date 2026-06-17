Sambhavna Seth shares first photos of baby boy, netizens react

Sambhavna Seth had put out absolutely adorable photos of her newborn son on social media. Read on to know how fans have reacted.

First Glimpse Of Sambhavna's Boy OUT

TV actress and YouTuber Sambhavna Seth had welcomed twins with her husband Avinash Dwivedi in June 2026. This included a baby boy and a baby girl. The actress had recently shared the first photo of her baby boy on social media. While putting out the adorable photos, Sambhavna captioned the post as 'Mera Nanha Rajkumar'.

Sambhavna had put out a series of adorable pictures that featured her newborn son. As evident from the post, first photo showed Avinash's hands holding the baby boy's tiny feet. Next photo captured the newborn holding his father's finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

As soon as Sambhavna put out the adorable pictures, fans showered love on them. One user posted, "Guysss pleaseee. We officially want 2 vlogs a dayy!" Next comment read, "Our hearts officially melted." Others were also quick to wish the family with prayers of good health and happiness of twins.

Star couple Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi had made an announcement on Instagram. "Maha Diwali came early this year. Lakshmi aur Ganesh dono ghar aa gaye. Our Hearts Are Full Of Gratitude. HAR HAR MAHADEV," their caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial)

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Along with the announcement, the couple also put out emotional moments from the hospital when the babies were born. Sambhavna wad overwhelmed, breaking down in tears as she witnessed the precious moment. Their post had sparked a happy wave in the comment section, with many congratulating the couple.