Shah Rukh Khan faced his biggest nightmare when his elder son, Aryan Khan, was arrested on October 3rd, 2021, in a drug case. Aryan, who has now been given a clean chit in the case, spent more than 20 days in jail. Indian Revenue Service Officer Sameer Wankhede led the entire case. Currently, Wankhede is under trial for allegedly extorting money from Shah Rukh Khan in the Aryan Khan drug case. During Aryan's stay in jail, some alleged chats between Shah Rukh and Sameer Wankhede were leaked, where the superstar was pleading with Wankhede to show mercy towards his son. In a recent interview, Sameer Wankhede opens up about his alleged chat with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sameer Wankhede opens up about his alleged chats with Shah Rukh Khan regarding Aryan Khan's arrest

In an interview with Lallantop, Sameer stated that he has no regrets in his life till date, and if given a chance, he would go back to his official post and 'do it all over again.' When the interviewer asked if this is an open threat to Shah Rukh, Wankhede stated that he is a small man and who is he to threaten anyone. Wankhede was further asked about his alleged leaked chats with Shah Rukh Khan during the Aryan Khan drug case. For those unaware, when Aryan Khan was in jail, a few alleged chats between SRK and Sameer Wankhede leaked wherein the superstar pleaded with Sameer to show mercy towards his child. The messages said that as a father, Shah Rukh was requesting help; otherwise, his child would be shattered forever.

Reacting to the alleged chats with SRK, Sameer Wankhede said, 'I don't want to talk about this man.' However, Sameer did mention that whenever a teenager is arrested in such cases, he does receive messages from parents to show mercy toward their kids. Wankhede states that he does feel bad after seeing those messages. He adds that he always wants especially teenagers to go to rehab if they have a drug addiction.

In May 2022, Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in the drug case as the NCB didn't have enough evidence to prove that Shah Rukh Khan's son was indeed involved in the 2021 drug dealing case.