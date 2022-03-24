has been away from the showbiz from a long time now. Last year, she had shared her weight loss journey wherein she talked about how she reduced 7 kilos from 92 kg by abstaining from emotional eating, snacking and maintains portion control while eating. The 43-year-old actress has now opened up about suffering from postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child. She said that its after effects also took a toll on her marriage. Also Read - Honey Irani-Shibani Dandekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sharmila Tagore, Sameera Reddy-Manjri Varde - A look at Bollywood's best saas-bahu jodis

"I questioned myself so many times if I should have a second baby . I was a complete wreck after my first born . PPD hit me like a brick . I lost control of my body and my self worth. And it took a toll on my marriage because I had no clue how to handle it . I had a rock of husband, amazing in laws and my family that never let my hand go thru it all and that really helped ?? So many women ask me how I knew I wanted another child," Sameera wrote on Instagram.

She further added, "Honestly everyone's journey is different and it's hard to pin down what makes you sure . But I will tell you that the only thing i knew is that this lil girl , my Nyra , showed me how fearless I am and I knew it was my decision and I could handle it . Because those sleepless nights , the body changes and the adjustment to the first born is not easy .. but it's not difficult either . So many factors . Financial , emotional or just plain support that can make it the right or wrong decision."

Sharing a note for women who go through similar situations, Sameera said, "Women are stronger than they give themselves credit for. And our gut instinct is the most powerful voice if we just listen and believe . I trusted mine and I’m so glad I did . Whatever your voice is saying , even if it’s choosing not to be a mom or to stay single or to have more than one child . It’s your choice and no one can pressure you otherwise ❤️ Trust your instinct #woman #youarepowerful."

