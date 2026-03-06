Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani review: Is Sivaji-Laya starrer already a HIT?

Has Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani managed to leave an indelible impact on its viewers? Read on to know what is being said about the film on social media.

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani overseas Review: The much-awaited Telugu crime-comedy family drama Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani hit theatres on March 6, 2026. The film features Sivaji and Laya in key roles. Before it was released in India, the film was premiered in select international markets. This permitted international viewers to watch it ahead of the theatrical release. Once the premiere screenings finished, social media was flooded with early reactions from the viewers. Viewers were quick to take to X to share their opinions.

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani review goes VIRAL

In a viral tweet posted on X by a handle @venkyreviews the film isn't as impressive as the viewers have expected it to be. His tweet read, "#SampradayiniSuppiniSuddapoosani Tests your patience from start to finish!

An age-old storyline with equally outdated narration. The only aspect that works here and there is the chemistry between Sivaji and Laya, along with a few jokes around them. The rest of the film simply tests your patience. The crime angle feels artificial and most of the comedy fails. Roshan’s kid-character comedy irritates to the core.

Outright boring!"

We leave you with another post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinemas Club (@cinemaclub999)

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Box Office performance

ETV Win has declared that a special family ticket offer is available for the viewers. Under this, 4 people are permitted to watch the movie together at an affordable cost. This is available in both single screens and multiplexes across AP and TS. To make the package more luring, the offer will also include a large popcorn.

In single screen, the price is reportedly set at Rs 499 and Rs. 799 in multiplexes for four people along with the popcorn.

Whether this interesting promotional idea will translate into impressive box office numbers, remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more