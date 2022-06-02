Samrat Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar seems to be at the receiving end of trolls since the past couple of days. He was heavily trolled for his recent ANI interview in which he said that there were only 2-3 lines about Indian Kings and chapters on the invaders in history textbooks. Now, he is being trolled for a pic in which we can see him tied but the rope is very loose. In the still, his character along with Sonu Sood’s is captured by Muhammad Ghori. Have a look at his post below: Also Read - KK's 5 biggest hits starring Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more celebs that are etched on our memories
Akshay Kumar trolled
Commenting on his pic, a user wrote, "Chai pine ke liye rassi dhili rakhi hai thodi. ?" Another user tweeted, "It's illegal to tightly bind the hands of captured soldiers - in Canada." Read another comment, "This happens when you try to complete a movie in few days!!" Have a look at some of the tweets below:
Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi,
